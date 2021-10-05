October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
To the Editor:
I got a call that my mammogram was questionable and “could I come back to Dartmouth for a second look?” “Sure,” I said unphased. “How about tomorrow?” was their response.
I had gotten a call like this just about every time I had a mammogram, so it was not worrisome for me. I got there and immediately after the second look, they wanted to do a biopsy. They had just had a cancellation, so “could they do it now?” I was expecting them to just aspirate this with a syringe, but instead the nurse put my arms on a machine in front of me, all the while chatting with me while lining me up for the perfect shot, when a second nurse said, “Now don’t move. You are going to hear a pop,” and then it was over, but it wasn’t. They said they were positive it was benign and so was I. 1.(I had breast-fed both of my children, which I was always told was good cancer prevention, 2.) My youngest sister Donna, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2016 and had the BRACA test. From this test, my other sister, Peggy and I were told we were safe, and 3.) I always had a regular mammogram. How much more prevention did I need? I felt safe until I didn’t. In November 2019 my other sister Peggy was diagnosed with cancer.
I got a call from Dartmouth two days later and she said they were sorry but the biopsy had come back cancerous. I told her I wanted to have them both removed, and get it over with. She was stunned that I would do such a thing. She said she would put me in touch with a surgeon and I told her that I wanted Dr. Kari Rosenkranz, the same doctor who treated both of my sisters. Twenty minutes later my phone was ringing and I was set up with Dr. Rosenkranz for the following week.
At that appointment she asked me if I was sure I wanted to have a double mastectomy and I said, “My father passed away at 73 from lung cancer, his mother passed away from cancer at 56, his only sibling passed away from cancer at 49, and both of my sisters had cancer,” it was a no brainer for me. She agreed and sent me directly to the scheduler, who set me up for surgery the following week.
This all happened right in the thick of COVID 19, which was scary in itself. My daughter Beckie came up from Virginia to care for me after the surgery. It is very humbling to have your daughter help you with your shower, or to have your younger sister, who happens to be an RN who went through the same situation only 6 short months earlier, help you. My daughter was definitely out of her element, but she did spectacular. My husband and my sister were so supportive too, but I know it was a comfort to Rob, my husband, to know that he didn’t have to care for me alone. He also had my son, a veterinarian, who he asked a lot of questions. After all, science is science.
My journey through this whole mess was a whirlwind. I didn’t even have a chance to process this until I was recovering. While recovering, I received a call from Dr. Rosenkranz who just called and said, “You did the right thing, there were cancer cells in both breasts and you were a ticking time bomb.” She also said I had a remarkable family but she did not want to meet anymore of them.
The six takeaways I learned from this: 1. Get a mammogram. 2. Don’t panic if you get called back, it happens all the time. 3. Anyone can get cancer but your odds are better for a faster recovery if you have a positive attitude. 4. Have a good support team. 5. Do whatever you have to do to get well. Take it easy, rest and work from home if at all possible. 6. PLEASE, get a mammogram.
Kathryn McGill
Waterford, Vt.
