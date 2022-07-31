With just over a week before the primaries, I’m encouraging fellow Vermonters to vote for John Odum for Secretary of State. I have known John and his family for over a decade. He is principled, thoughtful, and experienced in grassroots politics. He does not shy away from a subject because it’s difficult and will “do the right thing” when it’s in the best interest of Vermonters and of our democracy. He is dedicated to protecting our elections’ integrity and would be the first Secretary of State in the country who is an election cybersecurity expert.
You can read more about John’s background and professional experience – he’s currently Town Clerk for Montpelier – on his campaign website. He’d make a fantastic Secretary of State and deserves our votes.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
