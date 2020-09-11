Offensive
To the Editor:
The political cartoon featured in the September 9th Caledonian Record was offensive and based on a bold faced lie. Aides, and even John Bolton testified that our President never made such comments about our fallen heroes.
Lenin stated those who perpetuate such “state approved” lies were “useful idiots”! It is a sad day when our local newspaper becomes useful idiots for the corrupt, leftist media.
A dog sniffing the butt of another dog receives accurate information. A person listening to MSNBC, CNN and other liberal, left leaning news media are fed half truths, and flat out lies. It is time to demand real journalism from dedicated honest journalists.
