Oh, My Goddess

To the Editor:

Just when I’d thought nothing I could see on the Caledonian-Record letters page could surprise me, Madeleine Winfield’s recounting of the November 4th vigil got my attention with a blast from my past; something I’ve heard no person besides myself sing other than on a recording in many, many years.

I did a total spit-take, as they say.

“The Earth, She is our mother, we must take care of Her - Her sacred ground we walk upon, with every step we take…”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.