Old Books
To the Editor:
This winter, while rummaging through some old books, I uncovered a vintage item published by Doubleday, Doran & Company in 1928. The CHILDREN’S SECOND BOOK OF PATRIOTIC STORIES, The Spirit of ’61, ( that is 1861 ) was edited by Asa Don Dickinson and Helen Winslow Dickinson. Having read a few portions of it, some of the story book’s writings would be very helpful for today’s citizenry to contemplate.
First, in the PREFACE, “President Wilson has called upon the teachers of our country to do all in their power to foster the spirit of patriotism in our schools.” Is that happening today? I hope so.
Secondly, the next page, the one before the CONTENTS page, has a quote attributed to U.S. Grant. ( Of course, we older folks, know that would be civil war General Ulysses S. Grant, named General-in-Chief during March of 1864.) “The troops on both sides were Americans, and united they need not fear any foreign foe.” Gosh, are you able to imagine what our country would be able to achieve if united rather than tearing down what has previously been accomplished?
Respectfully,
Andrew Dussault
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
