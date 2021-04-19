Old Schools
To the Editor:
I feel sorry for the members of the K.E.S.B., you have a nearly impossible job. The district is made of towns that have, over the last forty years, used vastly different methods of educating their students and caring for their schools. Some towns have invested prudently and regularly in their facilities, others not so much and now the board must convince Peter to help pay for Paul.
Over the last couple of years the list of buildings needing work amount to millions of dollars. Permit me to suggest, those communities with long-neglected facilities be moved to remote learning.
The state is awash with money for internet and related programs and it’s been more than a decade since the state has had a dime for school buildings.
This year forced the district to lay the groundwork for this approach, make the improvements and adjustments and go forward.
All students must get equal education that doesn’t mean identical.
I’ll vote for that but never for the repair of long-neglected buildings.
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
