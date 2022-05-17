On Abortion And Heating Oil

There are two bits of news that came out of government these past few days that seem a little bit stupid to me. One is the idea of limiting the amount of home heating oil that can be purchased next winter. No one can deny that burning fossil fuel is harmful to the environment, but there is a better way to limit the use of it than taking away the source of heat for many. Today I paid 6.05 a gallon for a delivery, which is ridiculous, especially when gas is $4.09 a gallon. President Trump said before he left office that the U.S. was now energy efficient. What happened? Did Biden destroy that with everything else good during his tantrum that first day in office? I well remember during World War II when gas was rationed and everyone was given stamps which had to be given when buying gas and only allowed 4 gallons a week for pleasure driving. Burning gas pollutes the same as heating oil does. Limiting the sale of it now would make much better sense than taking away the means for many to keep warm.
The other idiotic suggestion was that states can overrule the U.S. Supreme Court and make their own abortion rules. Section 2 of article 3 of the U.S. Constitution says, “the judicial power shall extend to all cases in law and equity arising under this Constitution.” We are also told in article 6 that the Constitution shall be the supreme law of the land, and the judges in every state shall be bound, thereby anything in the constitution or laws of any state to the contrary notwithstanding.
The senators and representatives before mentioned and the members of the several state legislatures and all executive and judicial officers, both of the United States and of the several states, shall be bound by oath or affirmation, to support this Constitution. Websters College Dictionary defines treason as “a violation of allegiance to one’s sovereign or state.” End of quote.
Abortion is murder, whether at conception or anytime after birth, it takes the same life. I certainly agree that women should have the right to choose, however, the choice needs to be made before getting pregnant.
