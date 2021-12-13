On Abortionists
To the Editor:
As the issue of abortion again takes center stage, I think of the abortion that my late wife and I experienced around 1978. It was a spontaneous abortion, often called a “miscarriage,” but the effect on the developing fetus was just as lethal as the intervention of a human abortionist.
It was a sad event, but not devastatingly so. Nobody ever suggested that we look at photos of fetuses to understand the enormity of what had just happened. A couple of years later we tried again, and our daughter was born.
Who is the abortionist for the spontaneous abortions that are so common? The cause of the abortion lies in the design of the human reproductive system. Did that system have a designer?
Can one simultaneously believe that the God who created the universe and specifically created us in his own image is the very same God who has decreed that abortion is murder?
In the spirit,
Newcomb Greenleaf
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.