On Climate Change
To the Editor:
I looked up the temperature records from the Fairbanks Museum.In the last 120 years the average mean temperature Increased 3.8 degrees.
Politicians are posturing about this proposing all kinds of regulations giving us a feel good attitude that we tried to do something even if it doesn’t work. End result people vote for these politicians . That is why they create this hysteria. I say to you that if every person moved out of Vermont we would have no emissions in Vermont , but that little climate graph will go where it wants to.
This is Ron Pal appreciate your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.