On Climate Change, Part 1
To the Editor:
I enjoyed Steve Maleski’s column about his experiences in life and working at the Fairbanks Museum and his interest in climate change. It was a joy one day, not long ago, to hear him on the radio doing the weather forecast. I hope Steve does more writings in the future for the Caledonian-Record on weather and climate change.
Being an avid gardener and outdoor person, I always tune in to the radio at 6:20 am to get the latest forecast from the Fairbanks Museum so I can plan my day accordingly. Thanks to all you weatherpersons working at the museum, the 2nd longest weather reporting station in the USA for 127 years only to be bested by the Blue Hill Observatory which has been in operation for 136 years, info that I gathered on the internet. Coming soon: On climate change part 2, stay tuned.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.