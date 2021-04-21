On Climate Change Part 2
To the Editor:
Following climate change,I found a graph from the Fairbanks Museum showing average temps over the last 125 years or so but now can’t seem to find it. As I remember,it showed an increase in average temp of about 3.5 degrees F. I tried to find the figures for year 2020 but the monthly and year figures seem to be illusive.
Another thing I wonder about is the accuracy of readings taken 100 years ago.I’m sure the readings taken today are dead on. Also for weather stations over the years:If they moved the actual location of the thermometer during the years I would cry “FOUL” if they try making comparisons for global warming.Moving the location of just a hundred feet can make a difference. To my knowledge the readings at the Fairbanks Museum have been at exactly the same location over the 126 years so this is a good source of info that I am comfortable with.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
