On Climate Change Part 3
To the Editor:
Today April 27th, another well deserved tribute to Steve Maleski this time from Steve Islam in “Motivated by Love”.
Time now for me to move on with climate change. I read on the internet the following: If all human emissions of heat trapping gases were to stop today, the earth’s temp would continue to rise for a few decades.This is a very bleak picture. For all human emissions to stop now we would all have to be dead, yet global temps would still rise for several decades.
Then I wanted to learn what the effect would be if we seriously adopt a world global initiative for climate change. Trying to find that info seems to be very elusive and I’m wondering if our weather people would take this on as a project. My personal feeling is because the earth is overpopulated, having doubled from 1950 to to 1986 from 2.5 billion to 5 billion and projected to be 8 billion by 2023, that our attempts at controlling global warming will be very feeble at best.
So stay tuned to Climate Change Part 4, but I bet you can tell where I’m going with this one.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.