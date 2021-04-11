On Deaf Ears
To the Editor:
To our Governor and Vermont Legislators who seem dedicated to pass unwanted, unhelpful legislation.
George Washington said, “I did not grant your Freedom to you. Your Freedom was given to you at birth by your Creator. Government’s job is to acknowledge and preserve that Freedom which is already yours naturally!!”
With that in mind, on July 4th. 1776 in Congress, the unanimous Declaration of the thirteen United States of America, the basis for our Federal and State Constitutions in part said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, (or that God gave them and man or governments cannot take them away) that among them are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; that, whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it and institute a new government.
How badly and to what extent are we willing to hold onto this freedom? We cannot allow our quality of life to go down to tyranny!! We have an election coming in 2022.
Charles Wilson
Lyndon, Vt.
