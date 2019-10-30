On Editorial Consistency
To the Editor:
Since the Record frequently advocates for governmental transparency, I look forward to your editorials on the need for transparency from the Congressional Intelligence Committee to their activities related to the current Impeachment Inquiry,
Respectfully Submitted
Todd Leadbeater
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.