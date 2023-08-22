On Going Drug Problems

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the persistent situation at the known drug house on Harrison Ave. It’s disheartening to witness the repeated occurrences of drug-related activities and their associated consequences, such as the need for Narcan administration and the incidents of violence.
One can’t help but question how many times authorities must respond to overdoses and perform interventions like Narcan administration before meaningful change takes place. The safety and well-being of the community should be paramount, and it’s troubling that these visits continue without a lasting solution.
Additionally, the frequency of drug busts and the incidents of shootings in the vicinity raise fundamental questions about the effectiveness of current law enforcement strategies and community outreach efforts. How many more lives must be put at risk or affected before a comprehensive plan is put in place to address the root causes of these issues?
It is my hope that the local authorities, community leaders, and relevant organizations come together to address this matter urgently. Collaborative efforts should be focused on providing support for individuals struggling with addiction, improving law enforcement tactics to curtail illegal activities, and ensuring the safety and tranquility of the neighborhood.
In conclusion, the ongoing situation at the known drug house on Harrison Ave calls for a collective response that prioritizes the well-being of the community and seeks to put an end to the cycle of repeated incidents. It’s time for action and change that will restore a sense of security to the neighborhood. As this is just one of 12 known drug houses in the town of St. Johnsbury.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.