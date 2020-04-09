On Human Services
To the Editor:
At the onset, I wish to thank you for your ongoing support and words of encouragement as we continue, without interruptions, serving all Northeast Kingdom communities by providing mental health, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disability services. While we have adjusted our approaches and modalities of the service delivery to ensure the health and safety of our staff and consumers, we continue reaching those in need through telehealth, telemedicine, and telephony.
It has been, indeed, a surreal six-weeks since Northeast Kingdom Human Services commenced its Incidence Command Team. I am proud to share with you, that not only have we been able to meet those everyday challenges, but we have been also able to look forward to anticipate our future needs as the tectonic plates continue shifting underneath our feet. Our ability to do that, is a testimony to the deep bench of clinical and administrative talent this organization is fortunate to employ. Every day and everywhere, our staff are giving their all for consumers, working incredibly long hours at a considerable health risk to themselves and their families. While several NKHS employees have been tested for the coronavirus, I am pleased to report that, as of this moment, no NKHS consumers, staff, or staff’s family members have been afflicted by this disease.
In the second month of this pandemic, our emergency services continue responding to consumers around the clock. Our community outreach staff engages adults and children employing new and innovative methods of care. Over ninety percent of our clinicians, direct service providers, and administrative staff work remotely leveraging technology for consumer care and staff meetings. This has allowed us, not only meet the current demand, but also to develop several new services, not available before. We are testing those and shall be rolling them out in the next few days. As we plan ahead, we always hope for the best while anticipating the worse. That is what allows is to stay several steps in front.
