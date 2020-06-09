On The Ballot For State Senate - Charles Wilson

On The Ballot For State Senate
To the Editor:
My name is Charles Wilson and I’m announcing my candidacy for the State Senate seat as a Republican for the Caledonia District in the upcoming primary election on Aug. 11, 2020.
My youth was lived near Allentown, Pa. where my sister and I were raised by two kind and gifted parents. I always loved the outdoors; baseball and football, leading me to excel at Fishburne Military School in Virginia where I graduated. Two years at Westchester State College and Lehigh Community College led me to pursue various business and management opportunities. For over 30 years, I successfully owned and operated my own business of “Wilson Enterprises” as a painting contractor. Three years ago, I became an Ordained Minister and for this past year, was a volunteer at NVRH in St. Johnsbury. My wife Alanna and I owned a 60-acre gentleman’s farm in Sheffield for 15 years, lived 10 years in the Morrisville/Stowe area, and now have come back to happily live in Lyndon.
I came to the N.E. Kingdom in 1986 and found it to be a wonderful and peaceful place; beautiful, with many opportunities for work, recreation, meeting solid country folks and strong, resourceful communities. However, there have been many changes that have happened over the years that are of great concern to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.