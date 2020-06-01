On the Longevity of “The Record”

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
On the pages of your editorial sections, I have read with interest your pleas for support of this newspapers – we can also extrapolate from your past editorials on the subject that you support newspapers in general.
Others have commented in this paper that there are various reasons for the decline and demise of newspapers nationwide – the loss of ad revenue and news content to social media being the main complaint. I would also surmise that you are also losing the last generation that gets some or all of its information in printed form – whereas upcoming generations are seeking news content online, albeit from dubious sources with little resemblance to the credible sources we use to have available to us in print. Alas, even the credibility of printed news has suffered by a predominantly left-leaning bent that now permeates that source as well – this paper serves as a prime example of this condition.
I would posit that this left-lean is another reason for the decline in newspaper subscriptions – that would be the imbalance and obvious bias of the various editorial sections of most publications. This includes written commentary, political cartoons and guest editorials that are of your own selection. In agreement with the letter from Warren Hill on 27 May, I would like to expand upon his premise with my own observations.
