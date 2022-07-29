Once again, I want to remind Roland Greene that the Constitution, not the Bible, is the basis for the Rule of Law in the US. Roland cites the Bible to support his objection to abortion. He’s entitled to his personal opinion. Roland seems to believe that everyone else must accept his conclusion that abortion is wrong because the Bible says so. That’s not how things work in the United States.
He does not have the right to impose his religious beliefs on other Americans. Roland can cite the Bible as the defining authority on the legality of abortion until the cows come home. But it is the Constitution, not the Bible, which is the basis for the Rule of Law in the United States.
Do women have a constitutional right to have an abortion? Over the past 50 years, ten Supreme Court Justices have ruled that women do have that right and eight have ruled that women do not.
