Once Again, You Made My Point

To the Editor:

Marion: Each of the examples you stated in your reply to my leter to the editor concerning the origination of rights simply reinforced my point.

Each of example either echoed a right in the Constitution or was a clarification of a right therein.

Once again and as is par for the course, you failed to read my letter with any level of care and thus failed to grasp the simple concepts I laid out. This is disappointing considering you are a retired military officer, which I would normally consider to be more considerate, exact and studied in their writing.

