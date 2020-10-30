One Nation Under God

To the Editor:

We live in God’s world not our own world. We are to live on His terms not our own terms. He has given us His instruction book, the Bible.

However you choose to vote, absentee, early voting or election day voting, please consider the following that a friend of mine sent to me.

I will vote for the candidate who most closely believes the government’s purpose is to reward good and punish evil. (Romans 13)

