One Sick Puppy
To The Editor:
It’s been said that a beagle who isn’t eating - or begging to eat - is a dead beagle.
At 6 A.M. on Saturday, Jan. 28, our approx . 17-year-old beagle named Sammy showed no interest in breakfast; an all-time first. This was a cause for great alarm.
He’d begun being violently ill at around 3 A.M. By 10:50, his symptoms had abated because he had nothing left in his system. I loaded him into my car and we drove to the closest urgent care veterinary clinic that offers Saturday morning office hours: in Littleton, NH.
The clinic was packed with other, more intense cases when we arrived, so we waited. The staff made Sammy as comfortable as possible while they worked on the most dire cases, and communicated with me periodically as I waited in the parking lot. The techs gave me options about which, if any, tests or treatments were available. Considering a variety of factors, I chose one basic test. The results: nearly normal. Without pursuing an array of tests and imaging, there was no way to diagnose the cause of his earlier severe gastrointestinal distress.
We departed the clinic four hours and forty minutes after arriving. Shortly after we returned home, Sammy had a small amount of water to drink; his first since early morning. Within 45 minutes the diarrhea returned with a vengeance. While we were outdoors during the fourth such episode, he vomited copiously on our snow-covered lawn. This is it. I thought. We’re going to lose him tonight.
We took the water bowl away so he couldn’t access it for the rest of the night, and he tucked himself into his nook in the living room and fell asleep. Hubby maintained the vigil overnight and took Sammy outdoors each time he awakened.
Early the next morning, we were greeted by a happy, hungry beagle! Sammy wanted to eat but I had yet to procure the mild foods the vet recommended that would be gentle on his inflamed tummy.
When full daylight arrived, I walked Sammy outdoors past where he’d been so sick the night before. The evidence was irrefutable: the bright green stain on the snow revealed that Sammy had road salt poisoning. It had taken some time to seep out of the stomach contents he’d ejected the previous night.
I’d walked both of our dogs on their leashes around our little village on Friday afternoon. Sammy has always loved to poke his entire head into snowbanks, and I’d allowed this old habit on Friday. (Our smaller dog has better sense and less cold tolerance, so he remained healthy!)
While the green chemicals used on our icy roads now help to keep walkers from falling and our cars from suddenly bushwhacking, these same chemicals can - and do - cause severe illness in our pets who inadvertently ingest them.
Sammy is not entirely recovered, but is resting comfortably as I write this Sunday night. His g.i. tract took a real beating.
Well be keeping him and his little buddy off our town roads for the foreseeable future!
Amy Wright Brill
Sutton, VT
