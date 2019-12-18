One Trump, Twice Impeached?

To the Editor:

Yes, and this is how it could happen.

Trump is currently President of the United States, and not duly elected many folks think. Proven foreign interference, the Russian flood of misinformation and disinformation during the last big election has raised too much doubt.

He’s under Congressional impeachment inquiry, his first and the fourth in our nation’s history. Already the House Intelligence Committee has turned over its findings to the Judicial Committee whose job it is to formulate articles of impeachment - similar to a court legal indictment. And with a full House floor vote, those findings will almost certainly move to the U. S. Senate, which then conducts its version of a trial, with members sitting as jurors, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court as presiding judge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.