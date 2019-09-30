Online Bullying and Local Politics
To the Editor:
Does bullying really end? One would think that as we grow and mature into adults, our “need” to tear other humans down would wane away. However, social media has created the ideal outlet for insecure “adults” to tear one another down. Hiding behind a keyboard is easy and creates a safe place for bullies to do what they do best, bully.
As a resident of the town of Dalton, I have witnessed our town deteriorate over the course of my years here. There was a time when other municipalities in our state did not even know our name. There was a time I was proud to be from Dalton. Those times are no more. The relentless infantile behavior by once respected members of our town has reached an all time low.
Yes, I am the granddaughter of a former selectperson and yes, she has resigned from her position. The reasons behind her resignation are where my concerns for our town begin. As her granddaughter, as a resident of our town, and as a human, I have witnessed such moral depravity that it honestly makes me sick. As adults shouldn’t we be able to discuss social issues with respect for another point of view? Since when do differing opinions warrant public persecution?
I’m sure we have all heard, in great detail, about the Casella landfill proposal in our small town of Dalton, so this is not breaking news. However, the absolute ludicrous behavior of activists against said landfill was never discussed. After taking a stance against the proposed temporary zoning as a tax paying resident and never as a selectperson, my grandmother endured harassment, slander, libel, and abuse for months. I have personally been “flipped off” while working in my own yard, we have had cars slow down or stop by our house. We have even had pictures taken of our mailbox later to be posted online with a host of accompanying hate. If that is not scary then I don’t know what is. Blatantly directing hate to an individual’s place of residence and thinking it is acceptable is downright scary in this day and age. As a family we have been accused of accepting bribes, working for Casella, and even inappropriate conduct with said corporation. Since when is this treatment warranted for having a difference of opinion?
Now more recently, my grandmother had a part in the issue regarding the suspension of the fire chief for Dalton, pending state investigation. Let me reiterate “had a part in”. One selectperson can do nothing alone. However, it seems only my grandmother and my family, were exclusively privy to the verbal abuse that followed. This is because apparently she was conceived to have a bias being as she knew the complainant and was in fact a friend. Being a resident of the town for nearly twenty years, I can’t imagine how one cannot at least know of everyone in our small town. Also, again let me reiterate “had a part in”. For those who don’t know, the chief was suspended for allegedly directing his assemblage to stand down resulting in the neglect of a disabled resident in need. This suspension was conducted by the select board, pending state investigation into the complaint. The chief has since been reinstated. Did that end the harassment and bullying by some people of position may I add? No, actually it has gotten worse.
Since the reinstatement of the fire chief, my family has been dragged through the mud. Hurtful, slanderous, and downright childish comments have been plastered on social media and the like. We have been said to “be from a shallow muddy gene pool”. My grandmother has been called “crooked”, alluded to as a cow, and they have even stooped to making “fun” of her last name, Gilbody, as “gorrillabody”. The latter topped off with pictures, and posted on a fellow selectperson’s social media page. I’m fairly sure this kind of activity should have ended on the playground years ago, not prevalent in small town politics, whether you agree or not. Is this how adults should act? Is this how residents who hold substantial positions in our town should act? Is this how fellow human beings should act?
So, does bullying really end on the playground? No. Does bullying end when we graduate high school? No. Until people do not feel the need to tear one another down, hurt one another, or force you to have the same views and opinions, bullying will not end. I can only hope that these individuals reflect and think about how they treat other people in the future. How can we expect the upcoming generations to be kind and respectful to one another when we as adults aren’t even showing them how?
Krysta Correia
Dalton, New Hampshire
