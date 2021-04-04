Open Letter
To the Editor:
Dear New Hampshire House Representatives:
I am a year-round resident of Forest Lake in Dalton, NH. For 37 years I have enjoyed the peace and tranquility that will most likely end if Casella is allowed to build their landfill. The location of the landfill is approximately 1/2 mile from my residence and property line.
In my opinion, this is the catastrophic end of Forest Lake for myself, my neighbors, and all of the people who share lifetime enjoyment of Forest Lake State Park. It is quite obvious that we will experience water pollution, bugs, odor, seagulls, etc. ALL of the residents of Forest Lake are hoping that you see and hear our plea for your help by supporting and voting for HB177, a most important piece of legislation, on April 9th.
Thank You For Your Time,
Donald A. Sharp
Dalton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.