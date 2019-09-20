Open Letter to Barnet Selectboard
To the Editor:
Barnet Selectboard: Dylan Ford, Mark Jefferson, Ben Gates:
Please acknowledge my request for the Barnet select persons to reconsider the Barnet Municipal Building Project and focus only on the lowest cost solution to Barnet tax payers. While the recent fancy glossy flyer has zero concrete factual data to make any prudent assumptions, it does clearly indicate that the McIndoe Academy choice is almost double (according to estimates on flyer) annual costs to taxpayers as compared to new construction (and that does not include annual maintenance, heating, and staffing at much larger facility).
-McIndoe is NOT centrally located to be of service to entire Barnet community;
-Suggesting there will be a museum at this location is not only laughable but an ongoing staffing expense;
-Barnets grand list IS shrinking in number of tax payers and is economically depressed- adding additional expenses will only further depress the home values and increase taxes;
- Any suggestion of a budget of 1.9 million is a prediction of a reality of 3 million;
-The ongoing costs of maintaining the McIndoe building will be of much greater magnitude than the current town facility or a new facility -The select board should shift its focus to the growing number of abandoned homes in Barnet, rather than focus and throw money at old building that is absolutely NOT needed or wanted by the majority of Barnet property owners.
-I am aware of at least 5 abandoned homes in my Passumpsic village. This is of serious concern and deserves serious attention….
-When the school wanted money to recondition the school, the phrase: “It will be a gathering place for Barnet community functions” was used…… now I see the same phrase is used for gaining support for McIndoe project…… the only time anyone will go to town clerk’s office is to pay taxes or get a permit-
-Please get real about modern day living - the McIndoe building does not serve the entire community with anything more than a permanent higher tax bill at a time when Barnet is clearly suffering with outrageous taxes, abandoned homes, and no economic activity whatsoever.
-Barnet is NOT growing by economic or population standards! Nor is the grand list adding any additional taxpayers to help pay this significant increase which every Barnet taxpayer will feel. If we choose or accept to be a “no growth bedroom community” we should also accept we must have a budget with expenses that equal the level of growth.
As a financial advisor, I have direct insight into the personal tax obligation of many community members here and throughout Vermont. There are MANY extremely wealthy, semi-retired community citizens who have multi-millionaire net worth, yet show little or no income on their tax returns and therefore enjoy significantly reduced property taxes on their high value homes. While simultaneously the “truck driver and para educator couple” who work a combined 90 hours per week earning $75,000 per year are often paying higher property taxes on their double wide manufactured home, than the fortunate multi-millionaire down the street with the $750,000 home.
This McIndoe project actually mandates an actual significant additional tax burden on already over taxed hard working citizens that will not feel any additional benefit from such project. In addition putting significant tax increases on second home owners / summer people who are forced to pay a higher tax rate, yet don’t enjoy any benefits for the other nine months per year.
Three solution options:
1) Choose to maintain our current “no growth” status with a “no growth” budget and continue to maintain our current buildings and reject the McIndoe project completely and therefore allow it to be a Barnet taxpayer. Once we accept the McIndoe building it no longer pays taxes to Barnet town and Barnet citizens will be required significant upkeep expense on another old building.
2). Those significantly wealthy community members that support the McIndoe project can join together and donate the funds to renovate the building to be as they wish, and after its completion Barnet can revisit the idea with a vote. (After your generous donation we will even name the building after you) :)
3). Make a decision to expand the grand list with significant numbers of new taxpayers (both residential and commercial) and after successfully adding additional revenue to Barnet town, we can reconsider McIndoe project.
To continue now with McIndoe project is a selfish imposition on the current Barnet citizens who REALLY pay the taxes! In addition the McIndoe project is NOT central to all Barnet citizens and therefore NOT a useful expense to the Barnet majority. Barnet select people should focus on the growing number of abandoned homes as well as fiscally maintaining our current town properties with prudent responsibility.
I have discussed this with numerous tax payers and have not met one person who supports moving forward with this project.
Very respectfully yours,
Joe Clough
Passumpsic, Vermont
(0) comments
