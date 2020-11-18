Open Letter To Dalton Select Board
To the Editor:
I have lived in Dalton all my life. I talk with a lot of people in town and a lot are struggling. People work hard and taxes are high and life is tough, I know. Older folks only have Social Security. It is hard living like that, worrying all the time about money and about the future. The Casella North Country project would really help these people and help me and help Dalton in the future.
As I am a former selectman and know it can be a tough job. I had no personal agenda and I was not perfect, but I always tried to listen to people. The select board we have now needs to start listening to people in town and start talking with Casella, and any other business that would like to come to Dalton. People want to know about the project and the board is keeping everything secret. This is not right since everything they do is supposed to be public. The board needs to work with the people and work with the town staff and work with everyone to run the town better. Part of that work needs to be talking about Casella.
As far as I know, the town budget is just under 1 million dollars a year. Casella says it will pay 2 million a year to the town. The math is easy and this kind of deal will help people with taxes and help Dalton be better off in the future for my kids and grandkids and lots of families.
