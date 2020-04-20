Open Letter to Gov. Scott

To the Editor:

Dear Governor Scott,

Northern Vermont University plays an integral role as a member of the community of Lyndonville and surrounding towns. The closure of the residential college would have a devastating effect on the future of this region.

The true wealth of Lyndon State College, and Johnson State too, I am sure, does not show on the balance sheet in the business manager’s office. Having been a member of this community for almost fifty years, I see the wealth of vision, leadership, stewardship and economic advancement the professors, students and alumni of Lyndon State have brought and shared with our community.

