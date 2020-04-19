Open Letter To Governor and VSC
To the Editor:
An open letter to the Governor of the State of Vermont and to the Chancellor and Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System:
As a business owner in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont for the last 30 years, I can tell you that we definitely need Northern Vermont University to provide local, educated employees. Besides an undergraduate program, we need more education opportunities in our region, such as enhanced adult education and continuing education programs.
While preserving our historic structures and establishing a sports based economy, we have made great strides in the hospitality industry in our region. We need to keep moving forward, and our local university is a leader in this process. I implore you to find a way to keep NVU open and to provide a broad spectrum of undergraduate and postgraduate learning opportunities for our people in the Northeast Kingdom. It is vital to our community.
