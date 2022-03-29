Open Letter To Littleton School Board
To the Editor:
Dear Littleton School Board:
I am writing to you to address questions and concerns that you may have regarding the safety of Littleton school children and personnel with respect to traffic associated with Casella’s proposed Granite State Landfill (GSL).
I have enclosed a summary of our expectations for traffic trips to and from GSL for all routes, combined. While it is true that the shortest distance to GSL does originate from the east (US-302) through downtown Littleton, it is less efficient for long-haul trucks to take this route and navigate downtown Littleton to save a few travel miles. It is operationally inconvenient due to pedestrian movement, downtown traffic, and insufficient highway geometry at intersections. In summary, the shortest route in miles is not always the preferred route of long-haul trucks, and in this case, it would be highly unlikely for long-haul trucks to choose to utilize downtown Littleton to access GSL.
We are not just asking that you take our word for it. We will also implement the following steps to ensure that long-haul trucks use the designated routes:
Long-haul drivers will be required to sign off on GSL rules and regulations that will require them to enter from the west and exit in the same direction. Failure to comply will result in a $100 fine for each violation, with all funds remitted directly to the Town of Littleton.
GSL exit signage on Douglas Drive will read: “All waste hauling drivers must exit left, unless collecting local stops.”
A GSL employee will monitor the entrance of the facility for at least the first full month of operations to reinforce these requirements with drivers as they enter and exit, and will conduct spot checks going forward.
GSL will install cameras at the entrance to monitor compliance and repeat offenders will be banned from hauling to GSL.
Casella has been very successful in implementing designated hauling routes at its North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem using a similar methodology for nearly 30 years. We are committed to making sure that trucks come in using the designated route and we are confident that they will comply.
Thank you for the opportunity to provide you with this information. Please know that the health and safety of our communities is at the forefront of everything we do. If you have further questions, please do not hesitate to contact me directly by phone at 207-791-2381 or by email at brian.oliver@casella.com.
Sincerely,
Brian Oliver
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
