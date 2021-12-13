Open Letter To Residents Of Dalton
To the Editor:
I am writing to you today to inform you of our intentions to withdraw our wetlands permit application with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) for the Granite State Landfill (GSL) and to resubmit in 2022.
I wanted to make sure to reach out to you directly so you would read it from me. This decision was not made lightly as it comes at a significant cost to our company, but it was made for several reasons.
NHDES has expressed an interest in coordinating its review of the wetlands permit application with certain other federal and state applications for permits that will be submitted for the GSL project. These permits include a Section 404 permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, a Section 401 certification, and a New Hampshire Alteration of Terrain Permit. GSL will file a new wetlands permit application in 2022 at the same time we file the applications for these other permits, allowing for coordination between all of the various agencies and parties involved.
This decision will also allow us to take into consideration the public opinion that we have gathered, and will continue to solicit, throughout this process.
GSL will have an opportunity to perform additional field work to support the multiple applications.
We have confidence in our permitting and compliance teams, our third-party consultants, the agencies who regulate our facilities, and the process that places the interests of our customers and the communities we serve at the forefront.
Those who have opposed this project from the outset will broadcast their own viewpoint about the process and the project, but the reality is that New Hampshire will be facing a waste disposal capacity shortfall based on its current permitted capacity. Without the new landfill capacity in Dalton and recycling infrastructure in another part of the state that we have proposed, the cost to New Hampshire will be high both environmentally and economically.
This project continues to be of vital importance to New Hampshire’s health and environmental safety infrastructure, and we intend to see it through to completion.
I wish all of you a safe and happy holiday season, and a prosperous New Year to come.
John Casella
Casella Waste Systems,
Rutland, Vt.
