Open Letter to the VSC Board of Trustees

As a person who respects higher education, the opportunities and upward mobility it provides our young people, and all the ways it contributes to the local economy I am deeply concerned by the mere suggestion of de-establishing institutions of higher education leaving vast swaths of the state unserved by higher education at all, never mind public higher education. What is even more devastating is that this threatens to kick the economically depressed Northeast Kingdom when it is down by de-establishing higher education as an industry and offering no solution other than dorming far from home for the young people of the Kingdom and no viable option for non-traditional students. In the long-term, how will the economy of the kingdom grow if it does not have a well-educated population as our economy de-industrializes and becomes more knowledge based every year?
The government and the VSC Board of Trustees specifically must look to innovate, think outside of the box, and build 21st century solutions to grow the economy in all areas of the state, not strategically retreat from a fight.
The VSC system has problems which are real. An ageing population, declining enrollment, and now coronavirus. VSC had a budget crisis before the pandemic and nobody even knows how bad the pandemic will be to freshman deposits and enrollment generally. There needs to be changes. We can’t allow a VSC from yester-year shrink and lose more money year after year.
