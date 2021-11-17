Open Letter to Vermont’s Congressional Delegation
To the Editor:
I am respectfully requesting that you pull your support for H.R. 5376 – Build Back Better Act. The reasons for this are as follows:
The bill cannot be given a true cost, I base this on several places in the bill it obligates the government to provide funds based on “such sums as may be necessary”. I am sure you have read this bill and for some reason missed this. To point these parts out for you they are listed in: Part 2 “Higher Education”, Section 20021 “Grants for Tuition-Free Community College”, Part F “America’s College Promise”, Subpart 1 “Grants for Tuition-Free Community College”, Sec 793 Appropriation (which reads) “In addition to amounts otherwise available, there is appropriated for fiscal year 2022, out of money in the Treasury not otherwise appropriated, such sums as may be necessary, to remain until September 30, 2030, for carrying out this subpart.
This phrase is repeated in Subpart 2 “Retention and Completion Grants”, Section 20023 “Tuition Assistance for Students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, and Minority-Serving Institutions”, Sec 796F “Appropriations”.
This phrase is repeated in Subpart 2 “Retention and Completion Grants”, Section 20024 “Northern Mariana Islands, America Samoa, United States Virgin Islands, and Guam College Access Grants”, Sec 798. “Northern Mariana Islands, America Samoa, United States Virgin Islands, and Guam College Access Grants”, (e) “Appropriations”
This bill is too large and should be parsed down, any section that is receiving an appropriation of over $ 10,000,000 should have it’s own bill, that way phrases like “such sums as may be necessary” would not be able to slip through.
To pass a bill with the phrase that appropriates money on the basis of “such sums as may be necessary” is incomprehensible.
In closing I would like to finish by quoting James Madison, “It will be of little avail to the people that the laws are made by men (or women) of their own choice if the laws be so voluminous that they cannot be read, or so incoherent that they cannot be understood”
Scott D. Shafer
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
