Opposed To NH House Bill - Michael Claflin
To the Editor:
I have been asked by my Board of Directors, to publicly voice our opposition to HB 544.
There are obvious moral and ethical issues in this language as well as potential economic ramifications to our state. This language has been included in the budget that the Senate is not reviewing. HB 544 should be debated based on its language and its merits, and not passed attached to or included in the budget bill. The Senate Finance committee is reviewing the proposed budget and Senator Hennessey is on that committee. I (we) would ask that people view HB 544 and reach out to Senator Hennessey with your thoughts and concerns. No matter which side you may be on, ask for this legislation to be evaluated on its merits, and not as an attachment to the budget legislation.
Michael Claflin
Executive Director of AHEAD Inc.
Littleton, N.H.
