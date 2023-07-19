Opposing Drag Queen Story Hour Not a Community
To the Editor:
It is unfortunate that some residents and local news outlets interpreted opposition to Drag Story Hour as hostility to gay culture and a direct attack on the LGBTQ+ community. The fact is engaged parents and citizens instinctually questioned the agenda of Drag Story Hour, Emoji Nightmare, Katniss Everqueer, and the desire to perform for an audience of children aged three to eleven while using Weeks Public Library as a platform.
These concerns are justified. One must look beyond the front page news or the first online search results. This requires an education of a comprehensive history, beginning in the late nineteenth century to the evolution of academic queer theory, which implements the intellectual foundation for the modern drag story hour movement. The ideology that fuels this movement came to life in San Francisco, from there it infiltrated academia, where it continues to be cultivated.
Queer theory was born in 1984 when Gayle Rubin published the essay “Thinking Sex: Notes for a Radical Theory of the Politics of Sexuality.” Rubin theorized, “Modern Western societies appraise sex acts according to a hierarchical system of sexual value.” Her strategy was to interrogate, deconstruct, and subvert this sexual hierarchy and launch in a world beyond limits. Rubin and later queer theorists rationalized there was nothing permanent about human sexuality.
Another pivotal movement occurred in the 1990’s with the publication of “Gender Trouble,” by queer theorist Judith Butler. She argues “man,” “woman,” and “sex” can change, shift, and adapt across time and space. Butler’s theory of gender malleability and gender deconstruction is embodied by the drag queen. Drag Story Hour proudly states, “DSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”
Two key figures in this past decade accelerating this transition are Harper Keenan, a female to male transgender queer theorist and Harris Kornstein (Lil Miss Hot Mess), DSH performer and children’s book author of, “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish.” Together Keenan and Kornstein published the manifesto for this progressive movement, “Drag Pedagogy: The Playful Practice of Gender Imagination in Early Childhood.” The co-authors explain Drag Story Hour is an intellectual and political project to undermine traditional notions of sexuality and replace the biological family with the ideological family. Kornstein and Keenan contend, DSH’s task is to “disrupt the binary between womanhood and manhood,” and to sow “gender transgressive themes” to their audience.
Many Drag Story Hour defenders claim their intentions and programs are designed to foster LGBTQ+ acceptance and inclusion. Keenan and Kornstein unquestionably dismiss such objectives as mere “marketing language” that ultimately provides cover for their real agenda. Drag Story Hour has tried to perfect the diversion of operating a cash-flow-positive activist organization and securing an audience base of young children, while simultaneously providing a plausible rhetorical defense against intuitive parents who may question the wisdom of adult men creating “sites of queer pleasure” with children.
Drag Story Hour subverts childhood innocence. One must only read the authors’ article where they, “Discuss five interrelated elements of DQSH that offer early childhood educators a way into a sense of queer imagination: play praxis, aesthetic transformation, strategic defiance, destigmatization of shame, and embodied kinship” to discover the real agenda behind DSH. “Drag loves to turn rejection into desire, transforming the labour of performance into the pleasure of participation. In so doing, Pedagogies of desire strive to create landscapes of becoming, engaging with the risks and pleasures of modifying and being modified by the world. Similarly, many campy drag aesthetics like parody and exaggeration destigmatize shame by placing the joke on society, rather than individuals, further revealing to kids that ideas of appropriateness are subject to change. In turn, drag queen teachers have much to learn from interactions with children; many queens reflect that DSH allows them to build relationships with young people that otherwise would not be possible.” Opponents to DSH are not concerned with adult lifestyles; they are concerned with DSH tactics to upend self-assurance, implant a measure of confusion and increase a child’s familiarity with adult topics. Every adult should be concerned with the protection of childhood innocence regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.
Cassandra Percey
Lancaster, N. H.
