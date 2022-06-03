Origins & Meaning of the 2nd Amendment
To the Editor:
I am writing concerning the Carl Doerner commentary on June 2, 2022. I must object to Mr. Doerner’s historical argument concerning the origins & meaning of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Additionally, I object to his explanation of how the Amendment should be interpreted in 2022. I will start with the Militia forces being a large part of George Washington’s forces.
In the New England Colonies, starting from 1620, male citizens were armed & drilled for the protection of the settlement. The arms were owned by each individual. This procedure continued & was advanced into larger units as each colony grew. Eventually the size and command structure grew.
By the 7 Years War/ French & Indian War these units were pressed into service under the command of the British Army. Still the rifles, pistols, tomahawks & swords were the property of each individual member. Yes, some swords were the property of the Unit issued for the commander.
This method of arming the Militia’s continued through the War for Independence. The Forces at the Battles of Lexington & Concord, Bunker Hill, Bennington, and King’s Mountain were Militia. The rest of the battles in the war, the U.S. Army regulars were the dominant force.
Read any book about Washington, you will find he had little use for Militia. Benjamin Morgan, was able to use some Militia forces tactically in The Battle of Cowpens. While the order of battle may list Militia numbers being present and sometimes superior to the Regulars, they were seldom part of the fight for very long. By far most Battles were won/lost by the Regular Army.
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state. Looking back at 1787-89. The army had been disbanded, many citizens viewed a standing army as a threat to a free state. Check the Constitution, a standing Army requires continuous approval from Congress. A standing Navy does not, The Navy is in the Constitution as part of our government.
So a well regulated Militia was needed to prevent mob rule. In the south many groups of armed men claimed to be Militia. Some were just groups committing revenge on their neighbors. Others were approved by the Colony’s government, some by the King. Look at the Battle of Kings Mountain both sides were Militia, both Royal & Patriot.
After the war many states had issues with enforcing the Rule of Law. This part of the Amendment empowers the states to conduct its own security. The next part, the right of the people to keep & bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
The only way in 1788 to ensure a Militia was the private ownership of firearms. None of the states had the means to purchase and keep firearms for the Militia. The English had outlawed ownership of weapons in Scotland well before the Revolution. So freedom came with private ownership of firearms.
Mr. Doernier’s comment about the firearms deaths comparing the USA vs. Canada’s very under whelming. Why, Canada’s population is a little over 38 million & the USA, over 332 million. This is like comparing a Pickup Truck to Tractor Trailer with a 53’ trailer and wondering why the TT has more flat tires.
Chuck Lockhart
Whitefield, N. H.
My Bibliography for this letter & year read. 2022- Daniel Morgan - A Revolutionary Life, by Albert Zomboni; The Swamp Fox, How Francis Marion saved the American Revolution, by John Olier; 2021- John Stark: Maverick General, by Ben Z Rose; The Indispensables: The Diverse Soldiers and Mariners Who Shaped a Country, Formed the Navy and Rowed Washington across the Delaware, by Patrick K.O’Donnell: 2020- American Nations: A History of Eleven Rival Regional Cultures in North America, by Colin Woodard: American Spirit: Who We Are and What We Stand For, by David McCullough; Lost Founding Father: John Qunicy Adams and the Transformation of American Politics, by William J. Cooper; Previous years: includes, The Federalist Papers, by Jay, Madison, & Hamilton; Memoir of a Revolutionary Soldier; by Joseph Plumb Martin.
