Our Better Angels Must Prevail
To the Editor:
Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address was an appeal for national unity. He based his plea for the preservation of the Union on the Constitution of the United States, which he referenced 42 times. It was, however, more than a technical argument against individual states succeeding from the Union. It was a heartfelt reflection on the Constitution itself.
Lincoln’s final appeal was to remind the seven states that had succeeded from the Union since his election that “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.” And just as it always had before, America once again would overcome its current strained passions to be touched by “the better angels of our nature.”
I watched several concession speeches given by losing presidential candidates over this past weekend. Each of them in their own way lived up to Lincoln’s belief that the better angels of our nature would prevail. Common to them all was a congratulatory message for the winner, an acceptance that the American people had spoken and their decision was final, gratitude that they had the opportunity to run for president as well as the opportunity to serve their country, an appeal for unity, and a pledge to do everything they could to support the winning candidate.
