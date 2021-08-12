Our Broken Justice System
To the Editor:
You all know that in winter I write a lot of letters to editor, but in summer I am working outside tending to our large gardens on Jamieson Road.
I read the paper in the speed mode by skimming quickly through editorials and articles and I get the point. The one by Frank Jannarone really got to me and I support him as our justice system is broken when thugs with 26 violations are still on the streets. It’s a catch and release system that these bleeding heart liberals have made. I have written many letters about Vermont’s catch and release. What can be done he asks. Vote these bums out of office would be a good start.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
