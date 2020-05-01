Our Committment to VSC - Catherine Toll & Jane Kitchel
To The Editor:
We are writing in response to your April 30th article that we believe has created the erroneous impression that we were aware of Chancellor Spaulding’s recommendation to close three Vermont State College campuses, including Lyndon, nearly a month before his announcement.
First and foremost, we were not aware of the Chancellor’s recommendation until a few hours before the public announcement was made on April 17th. The March 20th letter that was referenced in the article was a confidential communication to Governor Scott from the Chancellor with copies sent to four legislators, ourselves included. This letter was a plea for financial help due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no indication in the letter that the Chancellor planned to announce the closure of any campuses. We were as shocked as everyone else when the announcement was made.
When we received a copy of the March 20th letter the Legislature had just stopped meeting in Montpelier due to safety concerns. All budget work was on hold until we had the necessary information to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on State revenues and what potential federal funding would be available. We are just now starting a second budget adjustment process for the current fiscal year and continuing work on the fiscal year 2021 budget. The fiscal needs of the State Colleges will be reflected in these deliberations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.