Our Communities in Action

To the Editor:

Across the region, towns are banding together to care for their community members. Most have put up web pages featuring resources for food, healthcare, education and more. Many have mobilized phone trees and help lines to check on neighbors without internet access. Food pantries and school districts are working to ensure everyone is fed. And countless volunteers have stepped up to meet the need.

If we’ve learned anything, it’s that we absolutely rely on community response measures like these, which complement local and state municipal and agency responses. Community plays a vital role in the wellbeing of individuals in our region. We look out for each other. We know the value of neighborliness.

Some towns have taken their response efforts to the next level. These unique town projects demonstrate just how resilient and innovative our region really is.

