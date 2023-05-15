Our Country’s Involvement
To the Editor:
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 71F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 10:06 am
Our Country’s Involvement
To the Editor:
We are writing as Jews by birth and culture to present some facts not mentioned in your long article about Israel’s celebration of its 75th anniversary as an independent state in 1948.
The year 1948 also marked another event which Palestinians call “the Nakba”, or catastrophe. Between 1947 and 1949, an estimated 750,000 Palestinians were forced out of their homes and forbidden to return, facilitating the creation of a Jewish-majority state. Their expulsion was carried out by means of intimidation and often violence.
The Nakba was not a one-time event. It has continued into the present, accelerated by the installation of the present far-right Israeli government. In recent months, U.S. media have reported cases of expulsion of Palestinians from their homes and property in the West Bank, Sheikh Jarrah, Masafer Yatta, the Negev, and Galilee. Palestinians living in Israel-occupied territories are severely restricted in where they can live, roads they can travel on, and access to basic services, including water rights.
In the past week, the Israeli military has killed over 31 Palestinians in Gaza, including six children, bombing residential apartment buildings at night while the residents slept.
The U.S. gives Israel approximately 3.8 billion dollars in military aid every year, more than we give to any other country. Attempts by some in Congress to condition that aid on adherence to principles of human rights continue to fail.
The violence shows no sign of ending. We urge everyone to pay attention to what’s happening in Israel/Palestine and to our country’s involvement.
Jane & Joseph Alper
Peacham, Vt.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.