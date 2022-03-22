Our Egos Are the Problem!

Vermont author Miles Sherts has just come out with a timely and informative new book titled Ego Conspiracy-How Mindful Awareness Can Reveal a Hidden Truth. Miles refers to ego as “the idea of a separate self or personality that we call me.” We live with our ego which makes us think of ourselves as separate from the rest of society.
It is the illusion created by our ego that makes us act the way we do, whether it is responding to the people around us or dealing with major problems like racial inequality. We constantly say to ourselves, “I am right and you are wrong” whether the other is an individual or a movement.
Putin is an example of a man who is totally driven by ego. He could care less about the massive suffering he is causing. He just thinks that he is right in expanding Russia’s influence and control of other land and people.
Understanding our ego and how to deal with it is central to democracy. In a well-functioning democracy decisions are made that benefit all people because the emphasis is on “we and not me.”
Miles stresses going on a spiritual journey that takes us out of our usual paradigm. This includes enhancing our sense of love because when we love more, we are less involved in having our ego guide us.
I recommend this book and urge everyone to begin a spiritual practice whether it is belonging to a spiritual group or simply reading spiritual books or listening to spiritual leaders. The important outcome is that which results in a better understanding of how to love ourselves and all life on Earth without being controlled by our ego that is not who we really are.
