To the Editor:
The NH Executive Council is a critical component of our state’s governance structure. It provides a check and balance to the governor’s power, approves 300+ gubernatorial appointments, confirms all New Hampshire District, Superior Court, and Supreme Court judges, and has approval power over all state contracts with a value of $25,000 or more.
The North Country is often forgotten when decisions are being made down in Concord. Executive Councilors are our eyes and ears in Concord. Mike Cryans won’t forget us; he hails from the North Country. He understands North Country priorities and our challenges, and he will continue to be a strong voice for economic development, public education, and the environment. Mike grew up in the North Country; he cares about protecting our region’s water and forest resources and promoting a renewable energy future.
Mike Cryans understands the need for, and supports, quality rural health care. He is a strong voice for judges who will protect our rights and reproductive freedom.
