Our Lady of the Fairways
To the Editor:
Mr. Blechl lengthy article about the celebration of the shrine was not just good; it was spot on. He not only reviewed the events, but he also captured what caddy camp meant to so many. Who would believe the camps started in slaughter houses before the depression and continued on at Maplewood until 1963.
Since 2013 the caddy shrine, its official name being “Our Lady of the Fairways,” has undergone renovations and professional additions. Local vendors such as World Trade Company, Monument Memorial and Gilbert Block in Littleton and A/P Landscaping in Whitefield were outstanding in how much they provided to the current caddy shrine. No doubt their work helped lead the way for the January 25, 2021, vote to identify Our Lady of the Fairways as a NH historic site.
The neighbors of Our Lady of Fairways have also been very helpful as they voiced, with their signatures, their support of the application of the shrine to become a designated historic site. The shrine’s closest neighbors, Laura and Peter Dolloff, have been particularly encouraging.
The above expressions of appreciation are not complete without the names of Trevor Howard, pro and manager of the Maplewood Country Club and Inn and Mrs. Kathryn Michaels. Trevor and his staff have helped make the landscape of the shrine look its best during many past months and years.
Ms. Kathryn Michaels, attorney at Rath, Young and Pignatelli, P.C., is a new friend of many former campers and friends of the camp. Kathryn’s insights and legal expertise as well as practical foresight and hindsight all made the application process for the caddy shrine to become s NH designated site a success.
Many thanks are due to all of the above for their efforts.
Carl Ameno,
Lou Circeo,
John Daly,
Tony Lombardozza
Frank Colvario
Boston, Mass.
