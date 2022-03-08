Our New Crisis

One thing has become abundantly clear over the last two years of pandemic living: Don’t let a good crisis go to waste.
While our community locked down, sanitized, and saw businesses shutter the real estate market exploded around us. Many families were finally able to cash in on long held properties and realtors stifled by a mediocre housing market flourished. But was it worth it? Available units to rent or buy are at an all-time low. There is just simply nothing left. The vultures got the meat and the carcass lays bare. The short-term rental market is now flush and filled with visitors but those visitors are not the backbone to a strong community. A strong community is built by the middle class that teach in our schools, patrol our roadways, work in our restaurants and shops.
Are you a young middle-class professional looking to relocate to our neck of the woods? Good luck. For $350/night you can snag a local Airbnb and maybe squeeze out a week. Are you a local that has been saving for your 20% down to buy that first house? Good luck. Your down payment isn’t going to work in a bidding war of cash offers on the three units for sale within 30 miles.
I fear this new crisis, a housing crisis, is just beginning to sink its teeth on our community. Without affordable housing we have no middle class. Without a middle class we have no community. Without a community we have nothing.
I don’t pretend to know the answers. Some towns are legislating against short term rentals but that seems to fly in the face of our economic system which is based on private property rights. Sure, affordable housing can be built but can it be built in a timely manner at an accessible price point? I doubt it. The medium income in New Hampshire sits right around $76,000 per year. The average house price in NH right now is $382,000. Do a little basic housing math and you will see that the average NH citizen cannot afford the average NH house by a long shot. I fear for our community but hope that we have the mindset to overcome before it is too late.
