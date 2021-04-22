Our Phones, Our Tormentors
To the Editor:
A few days ago I went to use my cellphone, a Tracfone I’d used for years and got a message saying that I can’t make or receive calls “from this line”, and to call 611 (which didn’t apply) or an 800 number from a landline. It was the worst automated “service” ever, a voice that sounds human at first, makes you wait and won’t respond while you hear keyboard-clicking noises and refuses to answer your questions sensibly. It’s the usual automated runaround, even worse than trying to use 411. Now I have to get a new phone number, with all the hassle that implies. You can always tell you’re dealing with a monopoly (AT&T, in this instance) when their motto is not “the customer is always right” but “the customer must always be put in his place”. I assume the ultimate point of this petty crappiness is to drive me onto the internet, where a person’s behavior is easier to monitor, manipulate and control.
How I hate this corporate communications regime. And where did so many internet trolls learn that creepy, bullying behavior is OK, if not from our overlords who torment us on a regular basis?
It’s all part of what I call the “corporate sadoculture”.
How can you feel you live in a free society when you are subject to arbitrary bullying through something so essential as your phone? Where is the self-respect of a free people anymore, if we’re being trained to helpless, childlike dependence on addictive devices which continually gather information on us? With that smartphone in your hand, you’re about as free as a free-range chicken.
Bit by bit we will be sucked into a totalitarian nightmare no freer than communist China, if we don’t wake up. Down with Big Bro!
David Hunter
Newark, Vt.
