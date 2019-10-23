Our Populist President and America’s Pastime
To the Editor:
The 2019 World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros should be exciting. An historic part of America’s past time is the President’s appearance at a World Series game, so what might President Trump, self-proclaimed champion of the common man, do?
Will he throw out the first ball at a game? Will he shake hands, slap backs, take a box seat, and enjoy a hot dog and a beer among those he claims to admire? (Not likely.)
Will he pretend to watch from the comfort of an executive suite high above the field where no one can document his disinterest in the game and dislike of the fans assembled beneath him? (More likely.)
Will he assign Vice President Mike Pence to appear before a large crowd that cannot be vetted to include only rabid admirers? (Even more likely.)
One can only hope for something so mundane. The Trump administration has clearly mastered crowd manipulation and control of the narrative, and I fear an incident that makes Donald Trump the victim of “left-wing hatred” and thus the focus of media attention and “spin.” I can imagine a chanting group of TRUMP 2020 admirers whose carefully planned presence invites volleys of “boos,” and perhaps even violence. So I pray for continued patience among those of us who are exhausted by his incompetent and mendacious presidency. Donald Trump’s political death throes will be prolonged and disgusting, but let’s not assist him in turning it into a self-righteous and bloody soap opera about victimhood.
I wish us all well as we struggle to “stay calm and carry on.”
Tim Sturm
Lyndon, Vermont
