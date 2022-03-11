I am writing to express a deep concern for our Russian community members. I am appalled at how people in our local community are treating our neighbors and friends in the light of what is happening in Ukraine. I, too, am distressed at the actions taking place across the world. I am, however, more distressed at what I see occurring in my own town. I have some highly distinguished and very reputable Russian friends who have resided here in America for decades and yet are being treated to unconscionable treatment by some of their peers and others in the public sector. These people and their families are being verbally abused and shunned by those who they once considered, if not close friends, at least friendly people in their lives.
I am also disgusted at how we are being censored by not only our television providers such as Direct TV but also by our internet providers. This is allegedly the ‘Land of the free” and yet we are not being given the option to decide for ourselves what we choose to watch or listen to. We should not be restricted in our choices to watch Russian movies and/or Russian music channels.
Neither should our Russian citizens here in the US be subjected to hate and ridicule for what is happening elsewhere in the world and completely out of their control. These are our friends and members of our schools. They have as much right to be here and to live in peace as we do.
We hold ourselves as Vermonters to be tolerant, caring, and welcoming individuals. Yet we are behaving as though these people are our enemies. My family has fought through many wars and over many generations for our right to be free. I refuse to stand by and watch as others try to take that right from me or from those who have made their homes here. I believe that my fellow Vermonters are above that kind of behavior. We need to set an example for others to follow.
