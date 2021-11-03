Our State Fumbling Through
To the Editor:
After 18 months of COVID, a couple of questions and a comment in regard to how our state has fumbled through this time.
At what other time would decisions that affect so much be based on a test with such low accuracy rates and why are you surprised when citizens don’t follow your lead?
Could the sudden rise in COVID here in the NEK be, at least partially, explained by the state’s uneven efforts to vaccinate from the beginning and opening tourism before our area was protected at a rate as high as Chittenden County? Discrimination by zip code, the hillbillies can wait.
The use of the word mandated rather than required was a major mistake probably made by the same “communication experts” who thought it was appropriate to ask students if their families followed unenforceable mandates on travel over Thanksgiving.
What are the remedial programs for the kids we’ve failed to educate because the state has ignored internet communication in the NEK for 20 years?
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
