Our Student’s Best Interest? I think Not!

I am writing this letter in response to actions taken by the CCSD board, regarding the splitting of second grade for the 2020-2021 school year. I have been a public school teacher for 10 years as well as a private Preschool Teacher for 2 years. I am writing this from an educator’s perspective.
It is my understanding that the current proposal is to take the current first grade and split it into 2 groups, sending one group to join the current Kindergarten and the other group to join the current 2nd grade. My hope is that this decision is not set in stone and that all options will be considered before making a final decision. The option of essentially removing 2nd grade raises many concerns. It raises academic, social, emotional, and behavioral concerns.
The first area of concern is that this will emotionally and socially damage the class being split. The half of the children that are sent to be with the younger children may feel incompetent or inferior in comparison while the half sent to be with the older children may feel superior, better and smarter than the others. In addition, it takes a lot of time and effort on everyone’s part to teach a group of children how to get along. Once a group of children learn to get along and connect with one another, they become a little community, almost like a family. To essentially rip that family in half and break up the community and connections made could devastate all of them. As an educator we know how much a child’s emotional state affects their ability to learn and we wouldn’t want to compromise that.
